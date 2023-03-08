UrduPoint.com

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities In Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Intel Report

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 09:19 PM

The US intelligence community has concerns that North Korea may use chemical or biological weapons during a conflict or in an unconventional or clandestine attack, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report on Wednesday

"North Korea's CBW capabilities remain a threat, and the IC is concerned that Pyongyang may use such weapons during a conflict or in an unconventional or clandestine attack," the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community said.

"North Korea's CBW capabilities remain a threat, and the IC is concerned that Pyongyang may use such weapons during a conflict or in an unconventional or clandestine attack," the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community said.

