US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Intel Report

The US intelligence community has concerns that North Korea may use chemical or biological weapons during a conflict or in an unconventional or clandestine attack, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The US intelligence community has concerns that North Korea may use chemical or biological weapons during a conflict or in an unconventional or clandestine attack, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a report on Wednesday.

"North Korea's CBW capabilities remain a threat, and the IC is concerned that Pyongyang may use such weapons during a conflict or in an unconventional or clandestine attack," the 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community said.