US Condemns Turkish President's Remarks About Jewish People - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:10 AM

US Condemns Turkish President's Remarks About Jewish People - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The United States condemns Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks against the Jewish people, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan's recent anti-Semitic comments regarding the Jewish people and finds them reprehensible," Price said on Tuesday.

"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence. We call on Turkey to join the United States in working to end the conflict."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs summoned Turkish Ambassador Ozan Ceyhun after Erdogan "cursed" Vienna for raising the Israeli flag over government buildings in solidarity amid hostilities in and around Gaza.

More Stories From World

