UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Violence Against NATO-Led KFOR Troops In Kosovo, Calls For De-Escalation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 05:00 AM

US Condemns Violence Against NATO-Led KFOR Troops in Kosovo, Calls for De-Escalation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The United States condemns the recent violence against NATO-led KFOR troops in Kosovo and Metohija and calls on Prishtina and Belgrade to de-escalate tensions and refrain from further violence, the US State Department said.

"We call on all parties to take immediate actions to de-escalate tensions. The United States condemns the unacceptable violence yesterday against NATO-led KFOR troops, law enforcement and journalists," the State Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The release also calls on Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to withdraw the police forces from the areas in the north of Kosovo and Metohija where violence took place.

It also urges Serbian President Alexsander Vucic to lower the security status of the Serbian military and limit further challenges to KFOR in areas where Serbs are protesting ethnic Albanian mayors forcefully taking office in Serb-majority areas of Kosovo and Metohija.

"Prime Minister Kurti and his government should ensure that elected mayors carry out their transitional duties from alternate locations outside municipal buildings and withdraw police forces from the vicinity," the release said.

On Monday, hundreds of Serbs gathered outside local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors, who took office and displaced the Serbian flags.

Troops from the KFOR mission equipped with crowd dispersal devices were also deployed in an apparent attempt to intimidate the protesters. The Kosovo police, consisting of Albanians, used tear gas to break up the protests and escort the mayors into the town halls.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Belgrade United States Albanian Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

3 hours ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

5 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

5 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

5 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.