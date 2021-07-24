UrduPoint.com
US Conducts Second Airstrike Against Al-Shabab Militants In Somalia - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) The Biden administration conducted an airstrike against al-Shabab terrorist in the region in Somalia earlier on Friday, US Defense Department spokesperson Cindi King told Sputnik.

This is the second airstrike the US military has conducted in Somalia under the Biden administration. The first airstrike occurred on July 20 in support of Somali forces fighting al-Shabab militant in the region of Galkayo, Somalia.

"The Department of Defense can confirm that in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command forces conducted an airstrike against al-Shabab in the vicinity of Qeycad, Galmudug, Somalia today," King said in a statement.

"There were no US forces accompanying Somali forces during this operation. US forces were conducting a remote advise and assist mission in support of designated Somali partner forces."

King said no additional information can be provided at this time due to operational security concerns.

Al-Shabab is a Somali-based Islamist insurgent group with links to al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The group has long been leading an insurgency against the Somalian federal government, staging numerous attacks in an effort to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.

