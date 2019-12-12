UrduPoint.com
US Considering Troop Reductions In Afghanistan - Defense Secretary Esper

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The US military is considering scaling down its presence in Afghanistan with increased emphasis on counterterrorism operations, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a hearing on Wednesday.

"Short answer is yes," Esper replied to a question if the Pentagon contemplated having a minimal footprint in the country purely for the purposes fighting terror.

Milley said the United States has "multiple options" and a smaller footprint is one of them.

He promised to provide specific figures at the closed-door section of the hearing at the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

The United States is believed to have up to 14,000 troops in Afghanistan with most of them training and assisting local forces.

"Our military strategy in Afghanistan is to continue to deny Afghanistan as a safe haven for terrorists attacks on our homeland," Milley said.

He spoke in favor of engaging the Taliban movement in a political process to end this war.

Addressing the panel, Esper advocated "responsible" troop withdrawals from various regions to reallocate them to countering Russia and China.

