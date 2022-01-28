UrduPoint.com

US Considers Russia's Participation In Normandy Talks In Paris A 'Good Thing' - Nuland

Published January 28, 2022

US Considers Russia's Participation in Normandy Talks in Paris a 'Good Thing' - Nuland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States considers Russia's participation in Normandy format talks in Paris earlier this week a "good thing" for the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the conflict resolution to the Donbas conflict, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in Thursday.

On Wednesday, Normandy-format political advisers met in Paris.

They agreed that a ceasefire in Donbas must be observed unconditionally, and agreed on a joint communique for the first time since December 2019.

"We believe that the Normandy Format is the best format for implementing the Minsk agreements ... So it is a good thing that Russia chose to go to the table there and we hope that they will similarly choose to go to the table on all of the other issues," Nuland told a press briefing.

>