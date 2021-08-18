UrduPoint.com

US Court Reschedules Sentencing For Russia's Grichishkin To August 20 - Judge

US Court Reschedules Sentencing for Russia's Grichishkin to August 20 - Judge

US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan decided on Wednesday to postpone sentencing for Russian national Aleksandr Grichishkin, who pleaded guilty to charges related to cybercrime, until August 20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan decided on Wednesday to postpone sentencing for Russian national Aleksandr Grichishkin, who pleaded guilty to charges related to cybercrime, until August 20.

"I will give you my ruling on the sentence at 4 pm on Friday," District Judge Denise Page Hood said during the hearing, which streamed online.

For his turn, Grichishkin expressed remorse for his crimes. He also asked the court to allow him early deportation in order to reunite with the family as soon as possible.

"I would like to ask the court to consider a lenient sentence," Grichishkin said, adding that he learned his major lesson in a hard way.

Grichishkin previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide hosting services to cybercriminal clients who attacked US companies and financial institutions.

Grichishkin and Andrei Skvortsov from Russia, Aleksandr Skorodumov from Lithuania, and Pavel Stassi from Estonia were members of a hosting organization that allegedly helped a number of cybercriminals evade detection by US law enforcement after they caused millions of Dollars in losses to victims in the United States, the Justice Department had claimed.

All four pleaded guilty in May and face up to 20 years in prison for conspiring to engage in a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization and other related charges, the department said.

