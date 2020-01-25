US Court Sets First Court Date in Gabbard-Clinton Case for March 6 - Notice

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The first court date in presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's defamation lawsuit against Democrat Hillary Clinton for publicly calling her a Russian asset will take place on March 6, Judge Valerie Caproni said in a notice.

"Counsel for all parties are directed to appear before the undersigned for an Initial Pretrial Conference ... on March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

," Caproni said in a notice seen by Sputnik on Friday.

The conference will take place at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in New York, the notice said

On Wednesday, Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against Clinton after the former secretary of state publicly called her a "Russian asset" in an October 2019 interview.

Gabbard is seeking at least $50 million in damages over the comments, saying Clinton sought to deliberately spread the false allegations in order to smear her reputation.