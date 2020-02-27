US Creating Environment for Nuclear Disarmament Group to Meet in April - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The next meeting of the Creating an Environment for Nuclear Disarmament (CEND) working group will take place in April, US Acting Deputy Representative to the United Nations Cherith Norman said at a UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation.

"The CEND working group has met twice already. And we'll meet again in April," Norman said on Wednesday.

Last June, the Trump administration announced CEND as a new initiative to begin a dialogue among states to create a security environment that would be conducive to nuclear disarmament.