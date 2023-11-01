U.S. crude oil inventories up last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOUSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 1.347 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Oct. 27.

Analysts expect a surge of 1.601 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a decline of 2.668 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for December delivery dropped 1.29 U.S. dollars, or 1.57 percent, to settle at 81.02 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.