Open Menu

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Up Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories up last week

HOUSTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 1.347 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Oct. 27.

Analysts expect a surge of 1.601 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a decline of 2.668 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for December delivery dropped 1.29 U.S. dollars, or 1.57 percent, to settle at 81.02 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Related Topics

Oil New York Mercantile Exchange December Million

Recent Stories

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

15 seconds ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

44 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

56 minutes ago
 EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

58 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

2 hours ago
Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

2 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

2 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup ..

Saudi Arabia only candidate to host 2034 World Cup, FIFA says

12 hours ago

More Stories From World