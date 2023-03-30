US Defense Chief Says Saddened by Loss of 9 Servicemembers in Kentucky Helicopter Crash

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he is saddened by the loss of nine military servicemembers who died in a helicopter crash during a routine training mission in Kentucky.

"Last night, we lost nine servicemembers in an accident during a routine training mission in Kentucky," Austin said in a statement.

"I'm saddened by this tragic loss, and I am working with Army leadership to make sure our troops and their families receive the care that they need in the wake of this accident."

At approximately 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, two 101st Airborne Division helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, US Army Fort Campbell said on Thursday.

The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters when the incident occurred, the fort said in a statement.

The incident is currently under investigation, the statement added.