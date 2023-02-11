UrduPoint.com

US Delegation Travels To Riyadh February 13-16 For GCC Working Group Talks - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 06:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) A senior US interagency delegation will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for US-Gulf Cooperation Council Working Group meetings next week, the State Department said in a press release

"A senior US government delegation will travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in the US-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Working Group meetings on February 13-16," the release said on Friday.

The Working Group meetings will zero in on the issues of Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Maritime Security, Iran, and Counterterrorism, said the release.

The delegation will be led by the US Special Envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, who will be accompanied by other senior diplomats and defense officials.

