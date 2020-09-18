UrduPoint.com
US Democratic Senators Unveil $350Bln Funding Package To Counter China's Rise

Fri 18th September 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Nearly a dozen US Senate Democrats have sponsored new legislation to fund efforts to counter China's edge in areas such as manufacturing, technology and science.

"The proposal includes over $350 billion in new funding to synchronize and mobilize all aspects of US national power," a release from Senator Sherrod Brown's office revealed on Thursday. "Sponsored by 11 leading Democrats, the legislation is guided by four pillars: (1) invest in American competitiveness; (2) support American alliances and partners; (3) restore and advance a values-centered foreign policy; and (4) ensure China pays a price for its predatory actions."

The so-called "America Leads Act," according to the statement, is needed as a "course correction, after almost four years of destruction under President [Donald] Trump.

"

The package aims to make comprehensive investments in US workers, alliances, and diplomacy "to confront the rise of china."

The proposal also seeks to "reaffirm America's strong security commitment in the Indo-Pacific and a forward-deployed posture in the region to ensure that all nations can exercise their rights in the region's international waters."

In addition, the senators hope to strengthen trade enforcement across a wide range of areas including intellectual property, supply chains, Currency manipulation, and counterfeit goods, the release said.

