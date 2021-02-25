UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Deploys 780 Service Members To Vaccination Centers In Florida, Pennsylvania NORTHCOM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:40 AM

US Deploys 780 Service Members to Vaccination Centers in Florida, Pennsylvania NORTHCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) About 780 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines will join the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at five community-based coronavirus vaccination centers in the US states of Florida and Pennsylvania, the Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said.

"Four of the six service branches will help our federal and state partners in these new vaccination centers, giving more people access to vaccines," the commander of Army forces in NORTHCOM, Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson said in a press release on Wednesday.

At the request of FEMA, the US military previously deployed medical and support personnel in the states of California, New York, Texas, New Jersey and the US Virgin Islands, NORTHCOM said.

Related Topics

Army New York Florida Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

5 hours ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

5 hours ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

4 hours ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

4 hours ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.