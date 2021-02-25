US Deploys 780 Service Members to Vaccination Centers in Florida, Pennsylvania NORTHCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) About 780 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines will join the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at five community-based coronavirus vaccination centers in the US states of Florida and Pennsylvania, the Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said.

"Four of the six service branches will help our federal and state partners in these new vaccination centers, giving more people access to vaccines," the commander of Army forces in NORTHCOM, Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson said in a press release on Wednesday.

At the request of FEMA, the US military previously deployed medical and support personnel in the states of California, New York, Texas, New Jersey and the US Virgin Islands, NORTHCOM said.