US Diplomat to Attend Bucharest 9 Ministerial Next Week to Discuss Ukraine - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, will travel to Slovakia next week to attend the Bucharest Nine Ministerial for talks on support for Ukraine, after visiting Denmark and the Czech Republic, the State Department said in a press release.

"Dr. Donfried will travel to Bratislava, Slovakia, to attend the Bucharest Nine Ministerial on March 31, and to discuss transatlantic relations with representatives from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia," the release said on Friday.

"She will also meet with senior Slovak government officials to discuss our ongoing strong support for Ukraine."

Before visiting Slovakia, the release added, Donfried will stop in Denmark on March 28 to discuss security cooperation on Ukraine and will meet with members of the Danish think tank and business communities to share perspectives on the impacts of the conflict.

On March 29, Donfried travels to Prague for talks with government officials, civil society and industry leaders. She will also participate in the US-Czech Strategic Dialogue where they will also discuss support for Ukraine, the release said.