UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Disease Control Chief Says Severe Allergic Reactions To Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Rare

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Disease Control Chief Says Severe Allergic Reactions to Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines Rare

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Severe allergic reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are both rare and treatable, US Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"Based on our most recent data, we found that there were 2.1 cases of anaphylaxis per million administered doses of Moderna and 6.2 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses administered of Pfizer. Let me be clear: these are rare treatable outcomes and the COVID-19 vaccines are safe," Walensky said during a press briefing.

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur after vaccination. Onset usually takes place within minutes or hours after taking the vaccine, the CDC said.

Walensky added that the risk of severe illness far outweighs the possibility of developing post-immunization complications.

Experts say that COVID-19 vaccination campaigns must continue despite instances of adverse reactions and reported deaths. Ancha Baranova, a professor at George Mason University's school of Systems Biology, told Sputnik last week the incidence of side effects is no greater than that of any other vaccine. Baranova said the vaccine "protects your life more than it threatens it."

Several countries, including the United States, Israel, and the Netherlands, have recently reported post-vaccination side effects among those vaccinated against the virus, while Norway is investigating 23 deaths that occurred shortly after people got the vaccine.

Related Topics

Israel Norway George United States Netherlands Million

Recent Stories

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

8 minutes ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

23 minutes ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

38 minutes ago

Biden's UN Envoy Pick Calls for 'Reengagement' wit ..

39 minutes ago

French Gov't Considers Tough Lockdown to Contain C ..

39 minutes ago

Yellen notes 'importance' of US-UK relationship

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.