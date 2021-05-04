UrduPoint.com
US Does Not Consider COVID-19 Vaccines Priority In Relations With Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

US Does Not Consider COVID-19 Vaccines Priority in Relations With Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The issue of COVID-19 vaccine supplies to Ukraine is not among the priorities of Washington-Kiev relations, the US news outlet Politico has reported, citing a source, ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the Eastern European country.

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to have pressed the United States for vaccines back in December.

According to the source involved in diplomatic dialogue between the two countries, Ukraine is not in such dire need of vaccines as India, and that the issue was not a number one priority for Washington in relations with Ukraine at the moment.

During his visit on Wednesday and Thursday, Blinken is expected to discuss the situation in Donbas, as well as the Russian military presence at the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine is currently vaccinating its population with three vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinovac.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the country has vaccinated 754,926 people.

