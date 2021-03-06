US Envoy Discusses New Ideas to Support Afghan Peace Process - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) The United States is considering a range of initiatives to galvanize the Afghan peace process and discuss them with stakeholders during an ongoing visit of top American negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad to the region, State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Friday.

"We are considering a number of different ideas that might accelerate the process forward. That's precisely what the Special Representative and his team have been doing first on the ground in Kabul and now on the ground in Doha and what they will continue doing," Price said at a daily briefing.

According to the Al Jazeera news channel, US Special Representative for Afghanistan has been drumming up support for a regional conference in Istanbul later this month.

Khalilzad began on Sunday his first regional tour since US President Joe Biden took office. He spoke to Afghan officials in Kabul and is visiting Qatar and other regional countries.

Talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgency on ending a protracted war stalled this year as militant attacks continue unabated. The US was poised to pull troops from the country by May but now insists that a durable political settlement must first be achieved.