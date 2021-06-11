UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy To UN Calls For Open Meeting On Humanitarian Situation In Ethiopia's Tigray

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:28 AM

US Envoy to UN Calls for Open Meeting on Humanitarian Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday called on the UN Security Council to convene an open meeting to discuss the dire humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday called on the UN Security Council to convene an open meeting to discuss the dire humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

"Despite the best efforts of many members of the Security Council - and sadly due to the impediments placed in front of us by some Council members - the Council still has not yet held a single - a single - public meeting," Thomas-Greenfield said at a US-UN high-level roundtable on Tigray. "It's time for the Security Council to have a public meeting on this issue."

Thomas-Greenfield said the crisis in Ethiopia is the "moment of truth" for the global community, and the UN's most powerful must take meaningful action to address the "humanitarian nightmare" there.

"Today, an estimated 90 percent of people in Tigray are now in desperate need of assistance. Hundreds of thousands more may be in famine conditions by September," she said.

The US diplomat further called on the Ethiopian government to provide humanitarian access, end the fighting and bring those accountable for human rights violations to justice.

Fighting in the province of Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party - Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia.

Related Topics

United Nations Ethiopia May September November Government Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

45 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

1 hour ago

Corona claims three more lives

2 minutes ago

Crescent moon not sighted, Zul Qad'ah starts Satur ..

2 minutes ago

IMF approves $772 million credit for Angola

2 minutes ago

US, UK Reaffirm Commitment to Effective Arms Contr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.