US Expands Export Administration Regulations To Strengthen Sanctions On Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States expanded export administration regulations to strengthen sanctions against Russia, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.

"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia's) ongoing aggression against Ukraine, as substantially enabled by Belarus, the Department of Commerce is strengthening its existing sanctions under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) against Russia and Belarus, including by expanding the scope of the EAR's Russian and Belarusian Industry Sector Sanctions and by expanding the foreign direct product rule that currently applies to Russia and Belarus to apply to the temporarily occupied Crimea region of Ukraine as well," the department said in a notice.

Additionally, the rule revises recent restrictions targeting Iran's alleged supply of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia, it added. It also also refines existing export controls on Russia and Belarus.

