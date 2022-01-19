US Expects to Nominate Ambassador to Ukraine Shortly - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects that the ambassador to Ukraine will be nominated soon.

"I would anticipate that the nomination will be forthcoming very shortly," Blinken said during his visit to Kiev.