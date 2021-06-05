UrduPoint.com
US Exploring Use Of Vanguard Program Cargo Rockets For Global Logistics - Air Force

US Exploring Use of Vanguard Program Cargo Rockets For Global Logistics - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The United States is going to develop a Vanguard rocket program to send military cargo payloads rapidly around the world, the US Air Force (USAF) announced on Friday.

"The Department of the Air Force announced June 4 the designation of Rocket Cargo as the fourth Vanguard program as part of its transformational science and technology portfolio identified in the DAF 2030 Science and Technology strategy for the next decade," the USAF said in a statement.

The US Space Force was designated as the lead service for Rocket Cargo Vanguard and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) will lead a science and technology effort to determine the viability and utility of using large commercial rockets for the Department of Defense global logistics, the statement explained.

The Space and Missile Systems Center will serve as the Program Executive Officer while the AFRL will research and develop the unique aspects needed to leverage the new commercial capability for the Department of Defense logistics mission, the statement said.

AFRL scientists and engineers will also research the ability to safely land a rocket near personnel and structures, engineer a rocket cargo bay and logistics for rapid loading and unloading, and airdrop cargo from the rocket after re-entry in order to service locations where a rocket or aircraft cannot possibly land, the statement added.

