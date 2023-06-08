UrduPoint.com

US FAA Pauses Flights To New York, Philadelphia Over Canada Wildfire Smoke

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

US FAA Pauses Flights to New York, Philadelphia Over Canada Wildfire Smoke

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday said it has paused flights to Philadelphia and some flights to New York due to reduced visibility from smoke blown in from the wildfires in Canada.

"We have paused flights from the Northeast, Ohio and Mid-Atlantic bound for (LaGuardia Airport)," the FAA said via Twitter.

In a followup tweet, it said that departures to Philadelphia International Airport are also grounded due to low visibility.

"Reduced visibility from wildfire smoke will continue to impact air travel today. We will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte," the FAA stated.

On Wednesday, the FAA advised air travelers to expect flight delays in arrivals, adding that departing flights might also be impacted due to the smoke from Canada's wildfires.

According to the Canadian Ministry of Emergency Preparedness, there are currently over 410 active wildfires that have devastated Canadian forests in the last several weeks from the Canadian province of British Columbia to Nova Scotia.

The smoke has also compromised the air quality of over 100 million US citizens across 18 states.

Related Topics

Canada Twitter Traffic Columbia Charlotte Philadelphia New York From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Ministe ..

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference fo ..

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the OI ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awarenes ..

Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awareness session

40 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooper ..

Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooperation In The Field Of Energy

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Coo ..

Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Cooperation and Trade Enhancement

52 minutes ago
 Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting p ..

Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting platform on federal level

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.