UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Evacuating Wives Of IS Militants From Syria's Northeastern Al-Hawl Camp- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

US Forces Evacuating Wives of IS Militants From Syria's Northeastern Al-Hawl Camp- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) US troops are evacuating wives of Islamic State terrorists (IS, banned in Russia) from the Al-Hawl refugee camp in Syria amid the Turkish offensive in the Arab country, media reported on Sunday.

On Monday, US media reported that the US forces failed to evacuate around 50 "high-value" IS detainees from Kurdish jails in northeastern Syria amid the ongoing Turkish military operation in the area.

US helicopters are circling the camp in the course of the evacuation operation, Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.

On October 7, President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said last week that the United States would pull out an additional 1,000 servicemen from the area near where Turkey launched its military offensive.

Turkey began Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9 with the aim of setting a 20-mile buffer zone free of any Kurdish presence along its border with Syria. Damascus has called the operation an invasion, while the US and EU has imposed sanctions and embargoes against Turkey.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Trump United States October Border Sunday Media From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

39 minutes ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

54 minutes ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

1 hour ago

20 leading South Korean companies confirm particip ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi&#039;s Arts Centre announces new lin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.