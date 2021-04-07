US Guided Missile Destroyer Transits Taiwan Strait - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain has carried out a "routine transit" through the Taiwan Strait, the Navy said on Wednesday.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 7 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law," the Navy said in a press release.

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Navy said the US military would continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere where international law permits.

Beijing considers the self-ruled island of Taiwan part of China, but Washington does not recognize the territorial claim.

China has previously accused the US of undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait by sending US warships through the waterway.