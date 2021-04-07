UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Guided Missile Destroyer Transits Taiwan Strait - Navy

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

US Guided Missile Destroyer Transits Taiwan Strait - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain has carried out a "routine transit" through the Taiwan Strait, the Navy said on Wednesday.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 7 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law," the Navy said in a press release.

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Navy said the US military would continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere where international law permits.

Beijing considers the self-ruled island of Taiwan part of China, but Washington does not recognize the territorial claim.

China has previously accused the US of undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait by sending US warships through the waterway.

Related Topics

China Washington April

Recent Stories

One month countdown to close of Zayed Sustainabili ..

12 minutes ago

Khawla Al Mulla sheds light on SCFA&#039;s 2022 st ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Government to employ biometric face recognitio ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 374 ot ..

23 seconds ago

US Disburses $36Bln in 4th Tranche of COVID-19 Rel ..

24 seconds ago

Body found in University of Agriculture Faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.