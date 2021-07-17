UrduPoint.com
US Has Not Attributed Russian Government's Involvement In Kaseya Cyberattack - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:18 AM

The US has not attributed involvement in the Kaseya ransomware cyberattack to the Russian government although the investigation is still ongoing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

The Russia-linked hacking group REvil is currently alleged to have been responsible.

"We have not attributed the Russian government's involvement in this case. It's an ongoing review but we have not [attributed to them]. We don't have any new information on that front," Psaki said at a press briefing.

The Russia-linked hacking group REvil is currently alleged to have been responsible.

