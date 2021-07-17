(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The US has not attributed involvement in the Kaseya ransomware cyberattack to the Russian government although the investigation is still ongoing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We have not attributed the Russian government's involvement in this case. It's an ongoing review but we have not [attributed to them]. We don't have any new information on that front," Psaki said at a press briefing.

The Russia-linked hacking group REvil is currently alleged to have been responsible.