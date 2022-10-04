US Has Not Seen Russian Large-Scale Reinforcement of Troops in Ukraine - Defense Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The United States has not seen any large-scale reinforcement of Russian forces in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict there, a senior US Defense Department official said on Monday.

"In terms of Russia, we have not seen a large-scale reinforcement of forces at this stage in terms of whether or not any of the newly mobilized forces have moved into Ukraine. All I would say at this stage is not on a large scale," the official said during a press briefing.

The United States expects that some of the 300,000 mobilized Russian troops will eventually be assigned to locations in Ukraine, the official added.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in the country.

Last week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the partial mobilization was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line with Ukrainian forces and the Russian-controlled territories. The measure requires only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource or about 300,000 reservists.