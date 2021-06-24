US Having 'Many Conversations' With Russia on Iran Nuclear Agreement - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The United States is having many discussions with Russia on the Iran nuclear deal and Moscow agrees with Washington that there should be more diplomacy with respect to regional and Iran-related issues, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

"We had many conversations with Russia. Many countries have agreed that they want more diplomacy with Iran to address a range of issues including regional issues and Russia has been one of the parties that has put forward ideas for what that diplomacy could look like," the official said during a press briefing.