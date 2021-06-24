UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Having 'Many Conversations' With Russia On Iran Nuclear Agreement - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Having 'Many Conversations' With Russia on Iran Nuclear Agreement - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The United States is having many discussions with Russia on the Iran nuclear deal and Moscow agrees with Washington that there should be more diplomacy with respect to regional and Iran-related issues, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

"We had many conversations with Russia. Many countries have agreed that they want more diplomacy with Iran to address a range of issues including regional issues and Russia has been one of the parties that has put forward ideas for what that diplomacy could look like," the official said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

IG Police Rai chairs meeting of coordination & imp ..

24 minutes ago

Law Minister chairs meeting of sub-committee on EC ..

24 minutes ago

West Brom hire Barnsley's Ismael as new boss

24 minutes ago

Two-day Int'l seminar concludes at PMAS-AAUR

24 minutes ago

Road safety seminar held at National Highways and ..

30 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, Ambassador Nong plant Pak-China `Frien ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.