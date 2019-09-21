UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Held 'Productive' Deputy-Level Trade Talks With China - Lighthizer's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) US and Chinese negotiators held productive trade talks in Washington this week, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer' s office said in a press release.

"These discussions were productive, and the United States looks forward to welcoming a delegation from China for principal-level meetings in October," the release said after the talks on Friday.

US and Chinese deputy-level negotiators met in Washington on September 18-19 to continue talks aimed at improving the trade relationship between the two countries, the release added.

Earlier in September, President Donald Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional five percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties and are engaged in the talks to settle their disagreements.

