UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homebuilding Rebounds Sharply In March From Storm-caused Plunge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

US homebuilding rebounds sharply in March from storm-caused plunge

American homebuilders got back to work in earnest last month after bad weather slowed construction in February, as new housing starts jumped 19.4 percent, the Commerce Department said Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :American homebuilders got back to work in earnest last month after bad weather slowed construction in February, as new housing starts jumped 19.4 percent, the Commerce Department said Friday.

New construction projects started in March rose to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.74 million, 37 percent higher than the pace in March 2020 and beating analysts' expectations as homebuilders worked to keep up with buyer demand amid a boom in the US housing market.

Housing permits, a more volatile indicator of projects in the pipeline, also outperformed, rising 2.7 percent above February's upwardly-revised rate to 1.77 million.

"The data can be volatile on a monthly basis, but the March report showed a snap back from weather-related weakness in February," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said in an analysis.

Aided by cheap mortgages after the Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark lending rate to zero when the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020, buyers have snatched up homes over the past year, squeezing inventory and sending prices upwards.

Builders had been struggling to keep pace, and winter storms in February caused a decline in construction and permitting although the March data showed the drop was less severe than first reported.

Regions that were hard-hit by storms saw the fastest growth last month, with construction in the Midwest rising 122.8 percent overall and 109 percent for single-family homes.

The Northeast saw 64 percent overall growth and 28.6 percent for single-family homes.

Construction in the West, which did not see a drop due to weather in February, declined 13.6 percent, with a similar drop for single-family building.

The Mortgage Bankers Association cheered the data, saying it provided hope the inventory squeeze that has sent home prices climbing could end later in 2021.

"The biggest challenge facing the housing market right now is the lack of supply. This news of more new inventory on the way is very positive," the association's Chief Economist Chief Economist Mike Fratantoni said.

"Although we do not expect a rapid cooling in the pace of home-price growth, there should be some deceleration over the course of 2021 as these additional units enter the market."

Related Topics

Weather February March 2020 Market Commerce From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

‘100 Million Meals’ Campaign: Food distributio ..

28 minutes ago

Renowned scholar Allama Aun Mohammad Naqvi laid to ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels Airlines Prepares to Increase Number of F ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Minister Saleem Khosa chairs meeting o ..

2 minutes ago

China's Xi slams EU carbon tax plan in call with M ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to close parts of Black Sea for six months

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.