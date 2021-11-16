UrduPoint.com

US Homeland Security Says May Impose Discipline On Border Agents For Horse Patrol Incident

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:24 PM

US Homeland Security Says May Impose Discipline on Border Agents for Horse Patrol Incident

The investigation into the circumstances of the horse patrol incident on September 19 in the US state of Texas that involved Haitian refugees is being engaged by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will determine whether any disciplinary action is appropriate, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The investigation into the circumstances of the horse patrol incident on September 19 in the US state of Texas that involved Haitian refugees is being engaged by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will determine whether any disciplinary action is appropriate, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) provides this update regarding the investigation of horse patrol activity in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021," the DHS said in a press release. "Once completed, the results of the investigation will be provided to CBP management to determine whether disciplinary action is appropriate and, if so, the specific discipline to be imposed."

The release clarified that initially the case had been assigned to DHS's Office of Inspector general, but that entity referred the matter to CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, which is responsible with presenting the investigation results to the CBP management.

On September 23, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas informed civil rights leaders that border agents will no longer use horses to detain illegal migrants as was in the case with the Haitian refugees.

Images emerging from the border showed CBP officers on horseback handling Haitian migrants that had gathered in great numbers on the US border with Mexico in Texas, causing condemnation from some civil rights groups. US President Joe Biden called the images of CBP officers using horses to detain Haitians "horrible" and promised consequences.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said horses are routinely used by CBP officers in areas not readily accessible by vehicles and not using horses would impede the agents' work in stopping illegal immigration. Abbott also said claims the officers used whips were not accurate as they use rains when riding horses.

Related Topics

Governor Condemnation Vehicles Del Rio Mexico September Border From Refugee Rains

Recent Stories

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pil ..

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

15 seconds ago
 Facebook Gathers Data From Users Under 18 for Adve ..

Facebook Gathers Data From Users Under 18 for Advertising - Study

17 seconds ago
 Dr Yasmin expresses grief over Sheikhupura acciden ..

Dr Yasmin expresses grief over Sheikhupura accident

20 seconds ago
 US stocks gain after strong October retail sales

US stocks gain after strong October retail sales

22 seconds ago
 Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 minutes ago
 25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.