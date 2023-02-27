UrduPoint.com

US House Oversight Panel Seeks Interviews With Border Patrol Sector Chiefs - Letter

The US House Oversight Committee is requesting to hold transcribed interviews with seven Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) sector chiefs to help better understand the situation at the United States-Mexico border, Chairman James Comer said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee is requesting to hold transcribed interviews with seven Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) sector chiefs to help better understand the situation at the United States-Mexico border, Chairman James Comer said on Monday.

Earlier this month, two Chief Patrol Agents from sectors along the US-Mexico border testified at a panel hearing, during which they frequently pointed to the uniqueness of different sectors and their situations.

"The uniqueness of each sector demonstrates a need for the Committee to obtain additional information regarding other sectors on the southern border," Comer said in a letter to CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller. "The Committee believes Chief Patrol Agents managing other sectors have additional, valuable information that will assist the Committee in fully understanding the crisis at the southern border.

The panel is requesting transcribed interviews from Chief Patrol Agents in charge of sectors including those covering San Diego, El Paso, Yuma and Del Rio.

To minimize impact to agency operations, the panel will conduct the interviews in the chiefs' respective sectors at a location convenient to the agents, the letter said.

US President Joe Biden and his administration have created the "worst border crisis" in US history, Comer said in a statement on the letter.

Earlier this month, a Gallup poll found that US public satisfaction with the country's immigration situation is at its lowest point in a decade, with only 28% of respondents holding a positive view.

