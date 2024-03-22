US House passes government funding, sparking Republican mutiny

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A hard-right Republican launched a bid on Friday to oust US House Speaker Mike Johnson, reigniting an intra-party battle between traditional conservatives and firebrand supporters of Donald Trump that crippled Congress for months last year.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close ally of Trump, told reporters she had filed the "motion to vacate" over a government funding deal that Johnson endorsed and she described as a "betrayal."

The resolution, which requires a simple majority to pass, comes after the same move led to the removal of previous speaker Kevin McCarthy last fall -- and weeks of infighting as Republicans rejected several potential replacements before settling on Johnson.

"This is a betrayal of the American people, this is a betrayal of Republican voters," Georgia congresswoman Greene said after the House voted to approve a sprawling $1.

2 trillion package to fund the government.

The spending fight came with both sides pushing their campaign messaging and priorities ahead of November's presidential election, when President Joe Biden faces Trump.

Greene called the legislation a "wish list" for Democrats but set no urgent timeline on Johnson's removal vote, calling it "more of a warning" and saying she was merely "starting the process" to elect a new speaker.

"I have respect for him as a person, but he is not doing the job," Greene said, indicating that lawmakers could vote on Johnson's future when they return from their Easter recess in two weeks.