US Imposes Export Restrictions On 71 Entities In Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan

Published May 19, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States is imposing export restrictions on 71 entities in Russia, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.

On Thursday, a senior US administration official said that the US along with other G7 members will be rolling out a substantial package of sanctions on Russia.

"The Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding seventy-one entities to the Entity List. These entities have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destinations of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia," the notice said.

The rule is effective May 19, it added.

