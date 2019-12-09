UrduPoint.com
US Imposes New Magnitsky Sanctions Over Alleged Corruption, Human Rights Abuses - Treasury

The United States has imposed new Magnitsky sanctions on individuals and companies in Europe, Asia and Latin America - including Venezuela - over alleged corruption and human rights abuses, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The United States has imposed new Magnitsky sanctions on individuals and companies in Europe, Asia and Latin America - including Venezuela - over alleged corruption and human rights abuses, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, on International Anti-Corruption Day, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is targeting corrupt actors and their networks across numerous countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America," the release said. "Additionally, two corrupt Venezuelan officials were also designated today, pursuant to Venezuela E.O. 13692, as amended, in light of their senior leadership roles in the [President Nicolas] Maduro regime."

The Treasury Department website lists 17 individuals and 29 companies that are penalized under the Global Magnitsky Act.

