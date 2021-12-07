US Imposes Sanctions On 14 Individuals, 4 Entities In Iran, Syria - Treasury
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The United States imposed sanctions against 14 individuals and four entities in Iran and Syria, the US Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.
The US sanctions target Iran's counter-terror special forces, the Syrian Air Force Intelligence, among others, according to the Treasury Department.