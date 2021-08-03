UrduPoint.com

US, Israeli Military Leaders Discuss Regional Events After Mercer Incident - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi held a telephone conversation on regional security and Israeli-US cooperation with Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Frank McKenzie, CENTCOM said on Monday.

"General Frank McKenzie, Commander, US Central Command spoke with IDF Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi by phone today," CENTCOM said via Twitter. "The two discussed recent regional events and cooperation between both countries."

CENTCOM said the two generals also shared their perspectives on the region's dynamic security environment and opportunities for future cooperation.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Iran's alleged involvement in the attack on the Mercer Street tanker in the Indian Ocean violated international law and was an act of "escalation.

" Gantz told the Knesset that Israel had to act immediately in response against Iran.

The Japanese-owned vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman last week, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, citizens of Romania and the United Kingdom. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Iran of being involved in the attack. Later, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made statements to the same effect.

Iran has denied having any role in the incident. Also on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the statements by the United States and the United Kingdom as groundless.

