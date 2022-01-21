A US judge blocked the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal workers and barred the firing of employees who are unvaccinated, a court filing revealed on Friday

"Executive Order 14043 amounts to a presidential mandate that all federal employees consent to vaccination against COVID-19 or lose their jobs," US Judge Jeffrey Brown wrote in the court document. "Because the President's authority is not that broad, the court will enjoin the second order's enforcement."

Brown explained that it is "a bridge too far" for the US president, with a stroke of a pen and without consulting Congress, to require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment.

Moreover, Brown pointed out that an overwhelming majority of the federal workforce is already vaccinated but vaccine mandates for federal workers will not stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses, but backed the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.