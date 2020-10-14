US Judge Denies Bond to 3 Men Involved in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) A US Federal judge has denied bond to three men involved in a militia plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Detroit Free Press newspaper reported.

The report said on Tuesday that Judge Sally Berens denied bond to Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harries and Brandon Caserta.

On Thursday, US authorities announced that 13 men with links to militia groups have been arrested and charged for allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer after she imposed a state-wide lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Six individuals face federal charges, including Franks, Harris, Caserta, Adam Fox, Barry Croft and Ty Garbin. Fox and Garbin are expected to have their bond hearings on Friday, the report said.