Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Justice Dept. Seeks to Question Ex-Vice President Pence in Capitol Riot Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The US Justice Department is seeking to question former Vice President Mike Pence as part of its probe into the January 6 Capitol riot, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors are looking to question Pence as a witness in connection with its criminal probe into former US President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to remain in power following the 2020 election, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Pence is open to considering the request, unlike the inquiries of the House January 6 investigatory committee, the report also said, citing people familiar with the former vice president's thinking.

However, Trump could try to invoke executive privilege to prevent or limit Pence's testimony, the report said.

The House panel investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol held a number of public hearings on their findings, one of which focused on Trump's alleged attempts to pressure Pence into delaying certification of election results in favor of Joe Biden.

Talks about questioning Pence are in early stages, and a subpoena process could take months, the report said.

