US Lawmaker Requests Info on DHS Grants Used to Equate Conservatives, Terrorists - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) US Congressman Andy Biggs on Friday sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting information on the use of DHS grants to organizations equating political conservatism with terrorism.

"It has come to light that you are providing grants to organizations that openly demonize and equate mainstream conservatism with domestic terrorism," the letter said. "DHS should under no circumstances award grants relating to combatting domestic radicalization to organizations and municipalities that lack the ability to discern between speech and legitimate political decisions they disagree with and domestic terrorism."

Biggs pointed to the DHS Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program, which is intended to target recruitment by the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), being used to fund an event that featured a graphic linking neo-Nazi groups to mainstream conservative organizations.

The graphic by University of Cincinnati researcher Michael Loadenthal, dubbed the Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization, was presented during a DHS-funded program at the University of Dayton. Another seminar compared former US President Donald Trump to Cambodian dictator Pol Pot and speculated whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis might conduct a "second holocaust," the letter said.

The letter asks Mayorkas to provide info on whether DHS was aware of the "political, unlawful positions" held by speakers at grantee organizations; whether DHS was aware of the graphic presented by Loadenthal prior to approving the University of Dayton grant; how DHS defines "radicalization" and whether it considers radicalization itself unlawful; and how DHS ensures Federal grants are not used to fund "anti-free speech" initiatives.

Moreover, the letter asks Mayorkas for information regarding DHS' assessment of anti-fascist (Antifa) organizations and whether it considers them domestic extremists.

The letter requests answers to the questions no later than June 11.

"Secretary Mayorkas must answer my questions in full and justify why a multi-million Dollar counter-terrorism program designed to prevent the next Osama Bin Laden is being used to prey on innocuous conservatives," Biggs said in a statement.

The letter to Mayorkas is co-signed by House members including Representatives Randy Weber, Matt Rosendale, Paul Gosar, Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz.