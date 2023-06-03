UrduPoint.com

US Lawmaker Requests Info On DHS Grants Used To Equate Conservatives, Terrorists - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

US Lawmaker Requests Info on DHS Grants Used to Equate Conservatives, Terrorists - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) US Congressman Andy Biggs on Friday sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting information on the use of DHS grants to organizations equating political conservatism with terrorism.

"It has come to light that you are providing grants to organizations that openly demonize and equate mainstream conservatism with domestic terrorism," the letter said. "DHS should under no circumstances award grants relating to combatting domestic radicalization to organizations and municipalities that lack the ability to discern between speech and legitimate political decisions they disagree with and domestic terrorism."

Biggs pointed to the DHS Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program, which is intended to target recruitment by the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), being used to fund an event that featured a graphic linking neo-Nazi groups to mainstream conservative organizations.

The graphic by University of Cincinnati researcher Michael Loadenthal, dubbed the Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization, was presented during a DHS-funded program at the University of Dayton. Another seminar compared former US President Donald Trump to Cambodian dictator Pol Pot and speculated whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis might conduct a "second holocaust," the letter said.

The letter asks Mayorkas to provide info on whether DHS was aware of the "political, unlawful positions" held by speakers at grantee organizations; whether DHS was aware of the graphic presented by Loadenthal prior to approving the University of Dayton grant; how DHS defines "radicalization" and whether it considers radicalization itself unlawful; and how DHS ensures Federal grants are not used to fund "anti-free speech" initiatives.

Moreover, the letter asks Mayorkas for information regarding DHS' assessment of anti-fascist (Antifa) organizations and whether it considers them domestic extremists.

The letter requests answers to the questions no later than June 11.

"Secretary Mayorkas must answer my questions in full and justify why a multi-million Dollar counter-terrorism program designed to prevent the next Osama Bin Laden is being used to prey on innocuous conservatives," Biggs said in a statement.

The letter to Mayorkas is co-signed by House members including Representatives Randy Weber, Matt Rosendale, Paul Gosar, Anna Paulina Luna and Matt Gaetz.

Related Topics

Governor Osama Bin Laden Dollar Russia Trump Dayton Cincinnati Florida June Dictator Event

Recent Stories

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial ..

EDB enhances partnership with ADDED’s Industrial Development Bureau at &#039;M ..

11 minutes ago
 Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioriti ..

Incoming UN General Assembly President to prioritise ‘Peace, Prosperity, Progr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress o ..

UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Cons ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets South African Minister of International Relations on si ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Iranian Foreign Minister on sidelines of ‘Friends of ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sid ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian counterpart on sidelines of &#039;Friends of BRI ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.