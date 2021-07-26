UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Led Coalition Has Not Conducted Airstrikes In Iraq, Syria In Past 2 Days - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:43 PM

US-Led Coalition Has Not Conducted Airstrikes in Iraq, Syria in past 2 Days - Spokesperson

The US-led coalition has conducted no airstrikes in Iraq or Syria ober the past two days, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The US-led coalition has conducted no airstrikes in Iraq or Syria ober the past two days, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said on Monday.

"[The coalition] has not conducted air strikes in Syria or Iraq today or yesterday," Marotto said in a statement via Twitter.

The coalition's statement was released in light of reports that an explosion took place in an ammunition depot at a paramilitary camp near the Iraqi city of Najaf.

Marotto said the coalition has the right to self-defense and considers force protection a very high priority.

Related Topics

Syria Twitter Iraq

Recent Stories

31 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

24 minutes ago

Pak contingent for Olympics was funded by PSB: Spo ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Presents 'Near-Term' Risk for US While Chin ..

24 minutes ago

Asad reviews status of KCR, Railway Freight Corrid ..

25 minutes ago

Belgium offers Covid-19 vaccines to foreign sailor ..

28 minutes ago

Greece will start vaccinating 12-15 yr-olds in Aug ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.