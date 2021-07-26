US-Led Coalition Has Not Conducted Airstrikes in Iraq, Syria in past 2 Days - Spokesperson

The US-led coalition has conducted no airstrikes in Iraq or Syria ober the past two days, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The US-led coalition has conducted no airstrikes in Iraq or Syria ober the past two days, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto said on Monday.

"[The coalition] has not conducted air strikes in Syria or Iraq today or yesterday," Marotto said in a statement via Twitter.

The coalition's statement was released in light of reports that an explosion took place in an ammunition depot at a paramilitary camp near the Iraqi city of Najaf.

Marotto said the coalition has the right to self-defense and considers force protection a very high priority.