Open Menu

US Manufactured Goods Orders Fell Sharply In October

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 08:51 PM

US manufactured goods orders fell sharply in October

Orders for manufactured goods produced in the United States fell sharply in October, dragged down by a steep decline in transportation equipment orders, reversing an overall increase in September

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Orders for manufactured goods produced in the United States fell sharply in October, dragged down by a steep decline in transportation equipment orders, reversing an overall increase in September.

New orders for durable goods declined by 5.4 percent in October from a month earlier to $279.4 billion, according to revised Commerce Department data.

This was worse than the median forecast among economists surveyed by MarketWatch of a 3.4 percent decline.

"In short, durable goods surprised to the downside in October," High-Frequency Economics Chief US Economist Rubeela Farooqi wrote in a note to clients.

She added that "companies continue to face headwinds from higher borrowing costs and tighter credit conditions that could weigh on activity.

"

New orders for transportation equipment declined by 14.8 percent. Excluding transportation, new orders were flat in October.

At the same time, orders for civilian aircraft fell sharply by 49.6 percent -- an expected reversal after a September bounce due to a large order of new planes by the budget airline Ryanair.

"Swings in civilian aircraft orders tell us little about the evolving path of overall business investment," economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in an investor note ahead of the data release.

Related Topics

Business Budget Same United States September October Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziri ..

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

4 minutes ago
 Five gangsters held with ring leader

Five gangsters held with ring leader

4 minutes ago
 JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e ..

JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union m ..

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union meets SM Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP visits Abbottabad Office

Chairperson BISP visits Abbottabad Office

4 minutes ago
 UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next y ..

UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next year

6 minutes ago
CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of c ..

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of collective issues

7 minutes ago
 Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights ..

Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights humanitarian efforts of artist ..

7 minutes ago
 A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" l ..

A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" lauded as a gem in Urdu fiction

7 minutes ago
 COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & ..

COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & RIHS

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooper ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooperation in multiple fields

7 minutes ago
 KP-EZDMC reviews targets, strategies for next quar ..

KP-EZDMC reviews targets, strategies for next quarter

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World