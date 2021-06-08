UrduPoint.com
US Marines Order Nearly $495Mln In Maintenance Work On Tactical Equipment - Raytheon

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

The US Marine Corps has ordered almost half a billion dollars in additional maintenance for its combat and tactical ground equipment in a new contract, Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The US Marine Corps has ordered almost half a billion Dollars in additional maintenance for its combat and tactical ground equipment in a new contract, Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced on Tuesday.

"Raytheon Intelligence & Space... [will provide] Technologies equipment under a five-year, $495 million contract," the company said in a press release.

"The company will deliver more than 10,000 repaired parts per year to sustain the Marines' combat and tactical ground equipment."

The equipment to be maintained under the contract includes armored vehicles, ground radars and communications systems, Raytheon said.

The contract is an expansion of work that Raytheon has supported for 17 years and it nearly doubles the anticipated amount of equipment being managed and expands the company's support to every major Marine Corps installation in the world, the release said.

