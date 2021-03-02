UrduPoint.com
US May Impose Navalny-Related Sanctions On Russia Tuesday - Reuters Citing Sources

US May Impose Navalny-Related Sanctions on Russia Tuesday - Reuters Citing Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The United States may impose sanctions for the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny already on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing two sources.

The sources, who declined to be identified, said the US was expected to impose restrictions under two executive orders - 13661, issued after Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014, and 13382, issued in 2005 to counter proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The sanctions could also be imposed under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW), the sources told the news agency.

