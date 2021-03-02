UrduPoint.com
US Men Accused Of Helping Ghosn Escape Arrive In Japan

A US father-son pair accused of helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in his audacious escape from Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday after losing their battle against extradition, local media said

Former US special forces member Michael Taylor and his son Peter allegedly staged the operation that saw former international jet-setter Ghosn packed into an audio-equipment case and onto a private jet to jump bail in December 2019.

While Ghosn is now beyond the reach of Japanese justice in Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Tokyo, the Taylors were handed over to Japanese prosecutors earlier Tuesday.

A third man accused of assisting in the escape remains at large.

