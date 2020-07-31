US Military 'Should Leave Policing to Law Enforcement' - Army Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The US military should leave all policing functions within the United States to law enforcement agencies and stick to its role as defender of the nation, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James NcConville said on Friday.

"We should leave policing to law enforcement," McConville told an online meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). "The purpose of the US Army is to protect the nation, not to police the nation."

McConville said deploying US Army troops in domestic situations was something that should only be done "as the absolutely last resort.

"

In June, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley in highly unusual moves distanced themselves from comments on the use of National Guard to uphold law and order as proposed by President Donald Trump.

Milley publicly apologized for participating in Trump's stroll across Lafayette Square in Washington during violent protests, saying he should not have been there as his presence created a perception that the US military was involved in domestic politics. However, Milley later apologized and said he should not have made the comment.