US, NATO Allies Running Out of Artillery Ammunition to Send to Ukraine - Reports

The United States and its NATO allies in Europe are running out of supplies of ammunition, especially for heavy artillery, to send to Ukraine, CNBC reported on Wednesday

The US military-industrial base routinely produces about 30,000 shells or rounds of ammunition per year for 155mm howitzer heavy artillery guns, but the armed forces of Ukraine are now using up that quantity every two weeks, the report said.

US National Defense University Senior Military fellow Dave Des Roches told CNBC that the Biden administration would have to expand its production of such ammunition or run out of supplies to send to the Ukrainians.

The EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy warned earlier in September that most European members of NATO have also greatly depleted their stocks of ammunition stockpiles in order to keep Ukraine supplied, the report continued.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a special meeting of alliance arms directors on Tuesday to explore ways to restock the depleted ammunition reserves of member nations, CNBC said.