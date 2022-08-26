US, NATO to Hold Military Exercise in Germany From August 29-September 20

The US military along with its partners in NATO and Europe will conduct the Saber Junction 22 exercise in Germany starting next week, US Army Europe and Africa said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The US military along with its partners in NATO and Europe will conduct the Saber Junction 22 exercise in Germany starting next week, US Army Europe and Africa said on Friday.

"Saber Junction is an exercise designed to assess the readiness of the US Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating allied and partner nations," the statement read.

The exercise, which will involve more than 4,400 service members, will take place at the US Army's Hohenfels training area from August 29 to September 20.

Soldiers from Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey and the United Kingdom will be participating in Saber Junction 22.