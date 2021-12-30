UrduPoint.com

US Navy Orders $55.9Mln Navigation Equipment For Sea Lift Oil Supply Ships - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 04:10 AM

US Navy Orders $55.9Mln Navigation Equipment for Sea Lift Oil Supply Ships - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation,  NAV Systems and NAVTECH Marine Electronics have won a $55,940,500 US Navy contract for electronic communication and navigation equipment, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (at) Sperry Marine, Saint Rose, Louisiana, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (at) Charlottesville, Virginia, NAV Systems (at) Chesapeake, Virginia and NAVTECH Marine Electronics, Honolulu, Hawaii were awarded a multiple ... contract with a shared ceiling of $55,940,500," the release said on Wednesday.

The deal fulfills Military Sealift Command's (MSC) requirement to procure services and parts to maintain bridge electronic communication equipment, navigation equipment, steering gear and other navigational systems aboard MSC's ocean-going fleet, the release said.

The MSC fleet consists of "15 replenishment oilers (T-AO); three fleet ocean tugs (T-ATF); two hospital ships (T-AH); two rescue and salvage ships (T-ARS); two submarine tenders (AS); 14 dry cargo, ammunition ships (T-AKE); two fast combat support ships (T-AOE); and 12 expeditionary fast transport ships (T-EPF)," the release added.

The contract also provides services for MSC's roll-on, roll-off ships Seay, Pililaau, Sisler and Dahl, according to the release.

Related Topics

Virginia Charlottesville Honolulu National University

Recent Stories

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic ..

Russia's GDP Grew 5.2% Y/Y in November - Economic Development Ministry

4 hours ago
 Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in ..

Indonesia Must Allow Rohingya Refugees to Land in Its Territory - UN Refugee Age ..

4 hours ago
 Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq ..

Federal govt. to bear financial burden of Reko Diq: Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln ..

Lithuania in Talks With EU Commission for $147Mln Funding to Support Business

4 hours ago
 US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week i ..

US Crude Stocks Fall More Than Expected 3rd Week in Row on Year-End Fuel Ramp-Up ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel res ..

Omicron Variant: Pakistan eases inbound travel restriction from 7 countries

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.