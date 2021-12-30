US Navy Orders $55.9Mln Navigation Equipment for Sea Lift Oil Supply Ships - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, NAV Systems and NAVTECH Marine Electronics have won a $55,940,500 US Navy contract for electronic communication and navigation equipment, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (at) Sperry Marine, Saint Rose, Louisiana, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (at) Charlottesville, Virginia, NAV Systems (at) Chesapeake, Virginia and NAVTECH Marine Electronics, Honolulu, Hawaii were awarded a multiple ... contract with a shared ceiling of $55,940,500," the release said on Wednesday.

The deal fulfills Military Sealift Command's (MSC) requirement to procure services and parts to maintain bridge electronic communication equipment, navigation equipment, steering gear and other navigational systems aboard MSC's ocean-going fleet, the release said.

The MSC fleet consists of "15 replenishment oilers (T-AO); three fleet ocean tugs (T-ATF); two hospital ships (T-AH); two rescue and salvage ships (T-ARS); two submarine tenders (AS); 14 dry cargo, ammunition ships (T-AKE); two fast combat support ships (T-AOE); and 12 expeditionary fast transport ships (T-EPF)," the release added.

The contract also provides services for MSC's roll-on, roll-off ships Seay, Pililaau, Sisler and Dahl, according to the release.